2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and robbery.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, 17-year-old Juan Angel Simental Jr who was robbed and shot Thursday evening by two suspects has died.
A 14-year-old and 17-year-old Lamar Tirson have now been charged with Murder and are still in jail.
On Thursday, March 23, at around 6:13 p.m., officers found Simental Jr shot and also robbed.
He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 14-year-old teen was taken to the Youth Center of the High Plains.
17-year-old Lamar Tirson, was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
