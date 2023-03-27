Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: 2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and robbery.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, 17-year-old Juan Angel Simental Jr who was robbed and shot Thursday evening by two suspects has died.

A 14-year-old and 17-year-old Lamar Tirson have now been charged with Murder and are still in jail.

On Thursday, March 23, at around 6:13 p.m., officers found Simental Jr shot and also robbed.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old teen was taken to the Youth Center of the High Plains.

17-year-old Lamar Tirson, was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

