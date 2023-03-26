A Pleasant Stretch of Weather Ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a bit of a breezy Saturday, the winds will be very much on the calm side for our Sunday, with highs building into the mid to upper 50′s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures stay slightly below average through Tuesday before a noticeable warm-up and some stronger southwest winds head our way Wednesday, where 70′s (and possibly 80′s) look to return to the area. Unfortunately, it look to be a stretch of dry weather for the next several days with so significant rain in sight.

