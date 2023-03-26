Who's Hiring?
A Pleasant Stretch of Weather Ahead

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a bit of a breezy Saturday, the winds will be very much on the calm side for our Sunday, with highs building into the mid to upper 50′s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures stay slightly below average through Tuesday before a noticeable warm-up and some stronger southwest winds head our way Wednesday, where 70′s (and possibly 80′s) look to return to the area. Unfortunately, it look to be a stretch of dry weather for the next several days with so significant rain in sight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Staying Calm Through the Weekend
