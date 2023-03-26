Who's Hiring?
The Pleasant Stretch Continues

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We will continue to see pleasant and calm conditions today with winds mostly staying under 15 mph for the area. The winds will stay on the calm side for tonight as well with temperatures dipping into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with perhaps a few clouds developing after midnight. Looking ahead to the beginning of the work week, Monday will set up to be another beautiful day, with highs building into the lower 60′s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures stay seasonable until some southwest winds return to the area Wednesday, where they will bring in warmer air to accompany the panhandle for the rest of the week.

