AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons took care of business Saturday night 9-6 against the Caprock Longhorns. The game was held at the Amarillo Sod Poodles’ home, Hodgetown.

The Dons now move to 12-9 (3-1) tied for first in district 3-5A with Amarillo High. The Longhorns now stand at 3-14 (1-3).

