2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two teenagers and a car.(Source: WSYX via CNN)
By WSYX Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - Two Ohio teenagers are in police custody after an incident that put an officer in the hospital.

Police said two special duty officers were in the parking lot of a bingo hall in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday when an altercation involving two teenagers and a car started.

“Something occurred in the parking lot, where two suspects were in a car. At that time, the passenger got out,” said Melanie Amato, a police spokesperson. “We’re still trying to figure out why they were there.”

Moments after the altercation, an officer and one teenager were dragged by a car.

Police said the driver of the vehicle sped off, but the other officer on scene drew his weapon and shot at the car, hitting the driver. The car continued out of the parking lot and hit another car.

The officer who was dragged was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Both teens involved in the incident were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Police are calling the teens suspects, but it’s unclear what they are suspected of having done.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

