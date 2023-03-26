Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting

1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say one man is dead, and two teenage girls are wounded after an early morning shooting.

According to police, around 4:45 this morning, 3 gunshot victims were dropped off at an area hospital.

21-year-old Javaurian Penns was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other victims, ages 17 and 18, had non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Amarillo PD Homicide Unit. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (806)374-4400 , or go to their website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County SWAT Team arrested four suspects...
Law Enforcement arrest 4 after SWAT situation in Perryton
Amarillo police are looking for a man who is wanted for indecent exposure.
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure
The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery
Amarillo Police are continuing to investigate a reported child abduction that happened yesterday.
‘Hopefully we locate the little girl’: Amarillo police asking for information on reported child abduction
APD is on the lookout for this van.
Amarillo police needs help finding child who was possibly abducted

Latest News

WT Drag Show March
WTAMU students and FIRE organization file suit against president Walter Wendler
Amarillo Police are continuing to investigate a reported child abduction that happened yesterday.
‘Hopefully we locate the little girl’: Amarillo police asking for information on reported child abduction
PPP Loan Fraud
Plainview man pleads guilty to $4 million PPP fraud
Baby animal season occurs at the end of April through September and is a busy time for the...
Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center prepares for baby animal season by hosting volunteer fair