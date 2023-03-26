1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say one man is dead, and two teenage girls are wounded after an early morning shooting.

According to police, around 4:45 this morning, 3 gunshot victims were dropped off at an area hospital.

21-year-old Javaurian Penns was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other victims, ages 17 and 18, had non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Amarillo PD Homicide Unit. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (806)374-4400 , or go to their website.

