Tascosa boys and girls soccer teams fall to Monterey in playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa soccer teams went down to Plainview to take on Monterey in the bi-district round on Friday.

In the first game, the Tascosa girls fell 3-1 to the Lady Plainsmen. Montrerey went up 2-0 on Tascosa off a beautifully executed throw-in and header finish from Makayla Coronado. Tascosa pulled it back within a goal with a corner connection to Trinity Chambers who put home a header of her own, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as Monterey put one more goal on the board to seal the victory.

“This is my favorite team that I’ve ever coached.” Tascosa girls soccer head coach Hutton Sharp said after the game. “I’ve been coaching for a while. I just told them in our huddle a little bit ago, it was just super fun every day to go to training. Just to have a blast and just get to know them, watch them grow, watch them enjoy playing soccer. This is the best time that I’ve ever had, so when I think back I’m gonna have really fond memories.”

The boys team lost 3-0 to the Plainsmen in the latter of the two games. Despite the loss, Rebels goalkeeper Nick Carducci was sensational in the match. Carducci held the Plainsmen without a goal in the first half with remarkable save after remarkable save. Ultimately, Monterey finally found the back of the net in the second half and pulled away for the victory.

