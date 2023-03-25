Staying Calm Through the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a bit of a windy morning today, winds will continue to die down throughout the evening and into the night tonight. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with a few clouds from time to time. As for tomorrow, the winds look to stay calm with highs building into the mid to upper 50′s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures stay slightly below average through Tuesday before a noticeable warm-up heads our way Wednesday, where 70′s (and possibly 80′s) look to return to the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.