Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a man who is wanted for indecent exposure.
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure
APD is on the lookout for this van.
Amarillo police needs help finding child who was possibly abducted
Amarillo Police Department said a man was killed after being hit by a car last night off of the...
Man killed after being hit by car last night on Amarillo Boulevard, police say
The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County SWAT Team arrested four suspects...
Law Enforcement arrest 4 after SWAT situation in Perryton
A recall involving potentially deadly eye drops manufactured in India, has many users on edge.
Amarillo optometrists, eye care specialists warn against recalled eyedrops

Latest News

A resident describes when the tornado passed through parts of Mississippi.
Resident describes tornado damage: 'Power out everywhere'
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Damage left behind by deadly tornado in Mississippi
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South