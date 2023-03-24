Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center prepares for baby animal season by hosting volunteer fair

Baby animal season happens at the end of April through September and is a busy time for the nonprofit.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Baby animal season happens at the end of April through September and is a busy time for the nonprofit.

The rehabilitation center is looking for several volunteers ages 16 and up to help with administrative work and animal care. Volunteers are able to work a couple of hours a day or even a few days a week.

“Coming into baby season, we’ll get all kinds of animals every day. We work on a limited amount of funding and having volunteers from the community makes a big impact for us,” said Jessica Hammons, team lead at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The Center says they need all the extra hands and extra people they can take.

“Normally we’ll get baby skunks, we’ll get baby birds in, lots of baby birds. And we love it because the community not only helps us bring in those babies to be able to take care of, but then the volunteers who are here can help us take care of them,” said Hammons.

The volunteer fair will take place at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson at 2 p.m., this Sunday.

Volunteers will need to fill out an application and schedule an interview to see if you’re a good fit.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is on the lookout for this van.
Amarillo police needs help finding child who was possibly abducted
Amarillo police have found a man who is suspected of stealing money from a Amarillo National...
Officials find man suspected of stealing money at Amarillo National Bank
Amarillo Police Department said a man was killed after being hit by a car last night off of the...
Man killed after being hit by car last night on Amarillo Boulevard, police say
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
A Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of an inappropriate video sent to children....
Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of inappropriate video sent to children

Latest News

Tremaine Brown owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt...
Shi Lee’s BBQ hosting annual Easter Egg Hunt at Bones Hook
EPCOR and the City of Clovis has announced the completion of the 3.8-mile-long water pipeline...
Water pipeline connecting to Clovis Regional Airport to City of Clovis water system complete
The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery
The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County SWAT Team arrested four suspects...
Law Enforcement arrest 4 after SWAT situation in Perryton