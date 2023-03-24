Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center prepares for baby animal season by hosting volunteer fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Baby animal season happens at the end of April through September and is a busy time for the nonprofit.

The rehabilitation center is looking for several volunteers ages 16 and up to help with administrative work and animal care. Volunteers are able to work a couple of hours a day or even a few days a week.

“Coming into baby season, we’ll get all kinds of animals every day. We work on a limited amount of funding and having volunteers from the community makes a big impact for us,” said Jessica Hammons, team lead at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The Center says they need all the extra hands and extra people they can take.

“Normally we’ll get baby skunks, we’ll get baby birds in, lots of baby birds. And we love it because the community not only helps us bring in those babies to be able to take care of, but then the volunteers who are here can help us take care of them,” said Hammons.

The volunteer fair will take place at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson at 2 p.m., this Sunday.

Volunteers will need to fill out an application and schedule an interview to see if you’re a good fit.

