Water pipeline connecting to Clovis Regional Airport to City of Clovis water system complete

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - EPCOR and the City of Clovis has announced the completion of the 3.8-mile-long water pipeline that now connects the Clovis Regional Airport (CVN) to the water system serving the City.

The project broke ground in the summer of 2022 and is the latest Public-Private-Partnership (P3) between the City and EPCOR.

The release says the project solves the critical water shortage problem, which had previously relied on an isolated water system served by a single potable water well that was at risk of failure.

This latest upgrade connects the airport and surrounding businesses to EPCOR’s existing water system.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this critical water infrastructure project that greatly enhances reliability of the regional airport,” said Daniel Bailet, Vice President and General Manager of EPCOR’s New Mexico operations. “The City was instrumental in securing funding, and we look forward to working on other projects in the coming years to improve access to water in the region.”

According to the airport’s latest Master Plan, CVN has an annual economic output of around $16 million to the local economy. Last year, over 630 commercial flights flew into the airport, serving 24,781 customers.

