SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Matt Lovorn, Amberlee Gerald and Miguel Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Matt Lovorn, Amberlee Gerald and Miguel Reyes on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Matt Lovorn, Canyon Eagles New Offensive Coordinator:
We chat with Coach Winfrey about his time in Canyon as a player, working collaboratively with Coach Winfrey and more!
Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Head Coach:
We chat with coach Gerald about winning the district title, winning their their first playoff game and more!
Miguel Reyes, Amarillo Bombers and WT Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach:
We chat with Miguel Reyes about their big day tomorrow as they look to clinch the conference against Inferno and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.