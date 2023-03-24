Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Matt Lovorn, Amberlee Gerald and Miguel Reyes

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Matt Lovorn, Amberlee Gerald and Miguel Reyes on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Matt Lovorn, Canyon Eagles New Offensive Coordinator:

We chat with Coach Winfrey about his time in Canyon as a player, working collaboratively with Coach Winfrey and more!

Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Head Coach:

We chat with coach Gerald about winning the district title, winning their their first playoff game and more!

Miguel Reyes, Amarillo Bombers and WT Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach:

We chat with Miguel Reyes about their big day tomorrow as they look to clinch the conference against Inferno and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

