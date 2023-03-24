Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Slight Cooldown

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We will likely see more sunshine today, but highs will be cooler yesterday, building into the low to mid 60′s. The winds look to pick up in the south as well, but it still won’t be a super windy day. As for the weekend, the cooldown continues throughout the weekend where highs may not get out of the 50′s for some areas. No precipitation is expected through the next several days, just a mix of sun and clouds, before another warmup heads our way going into late next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have found a man who is suspected of stealing money from a Amarillo National...
Officials find man suspected of stealing money at Amarillo National Bank
Amarillo police is asking for help on finding a child who has been possibly abducted in east...
Amarillo police needs help finding child who was possibly abducted
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
A Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of an inappropriate video sent to children....
Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of inappropriate video sent to children
Victor Anthony Lujan
Amarillo Police: Man wanted on charge of assaulting a pregnant woman

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Few Showers
A Few Showers
Calm Outlook Ahead
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 03/23