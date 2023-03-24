A Slight Cooldown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We will likely see more sunshine today, but highs will be cooler yesterday, building into the low to mid 60′s. The winds look to pick up in the south as well, but it still won’t be a super windy day. As for the weekend, the cooldown continues throughout the weekend where highs may not get out of the 50′s for some areas. No precipitation is expected through the next several days, just a mix of sun and clouds, before another warmup heads our way going into late next week.

