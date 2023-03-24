Who's Hiring?
Shi Lee’s BBQ hosting annual Easter Egg Hunt at Bones Hook

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt and is asking the public for help with donations.

This year they need help with supplies of candy, plastic eggs confetti eggs, toys, and any other Easter celebration related items.

There will be many toys and items to be found including 50 to 60 bikes, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, hoverboards, and skates.

The event will be on Easter Sunday 1 p.m. at Bones Hooks Park. Shi Lee’s BBQ will feed those attending.

Anyone interested in making a monetary donation can click here.

For more information you can call (806) 517-7677.

