Randall Lady Raiders soccer takes bi-district matchup with Graham 2-0

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders took down the Graham Lady Blue on Thursday at Happy State Bank Stadium.

It was a hard fought game, as the two teams went into the locker room at halftime scoreless. Randall had a number of golden opportunities in the game, but were unable to convert on those chances in the early part of the game.

That changed in the second half when Rylee Bennett gave Randall the lead in the 59th minute off of a corner kick from Ryan McClain. Then, with just six minutes to go, the Lady Raiders put the nail in the coffin as McClain netted a goal to put the finishing touches on the victory. Randall goalkeeper Jani Contreras secured her 20th shutout of the year.

“There’s so much credit to the defense.” Contreras said when asked about her performance. “Almost all our defense... all our defense is actually new. We don’t have anybody the same from last year. So, from what we have this year, we’re doing so amazing and we work so well together. It’s just keeping your head grounded, you can’t panic, of course you have little moments in the game, but after, you’ve just got to stay grounded.”

The Lady Raiders will move on to the area round to face San Angelo Lake View at Lubbock Christian news Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

