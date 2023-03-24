Pampa ISD holding $130 million bond election for upgrades and expansion on safety and security

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Independent School District is holding a bond election May 6, for two propositions totaling $130 million, to renovate and expand facilities.

The district says these changes are needed to help increase safety for staff and students.

“We want our community to be able to make an informed decision. We wouldn’t have gone out for the bond if it wasn’t a need,” said Hugh Piatt, Superintendent of Pampa ISD.

Piatt says the average age of all PISD buildings are 67 years old.

Proposition A, totaling $62 million, includes a New Career and Technology Education Facility at PHS ($19,500,000), New Travis Elementary Addition (4th and 5th grade campus) and original Travis Elementary Renovations (2nd/3rd grades) ($41,500,000).

“One of the things that would have been elementary school is that the playground area would be enclosed by the building. So we would have a turf play area. And none of that would be exposed to anyone driving by,” said Piatt.

Pampa Bond election - Travis elem (Pampa ISD)

Plans for Pampa High School will rebuild the Career and Technology Facility, placing it closer to the high school, eventually connecting it to the band and choir halls.

“At the high school, you know, it’s always a big concern because every period our kids, our main building, walk across the parking lot to get to the new or to the CTE facility, or to our band and choir, practice facility. And so they’re outside every period,” said Piatt. “The idea that we could incorporate three buildings into one facility would, obviously, tremendously improve the safety and security of our kids. And they wouldn’t have to walk out in weather, I know they would like that.”

Pampa Bond Election -PHS (Pampa ISD)

Projects for Prop A would begin immediately if passed.

Proposition B includes future projects, totaling $68 million:

Additional Safety and Security

Technology

Maintenance of HVAC, Communication and Safety

Elementary Renovations and Additions for PK-1ST Grade Campuses

Updated Traffic Flow Solutions

New Buses and Transportation Facility

New Band, Choir and Theatre at PHS

Athletics at PHS

New Ag Farm Complex at PHS

Athletic Indoor Practice / Rehearsal Facility at PHS

“We’d want to upgrade our current facilities, even if they’re not going to be brand new,” said Piatt.

Future project under Prop B are planned to be constructed when the tax base of Pampa grows with the additions of new companies.

The estimated financial impact would be about $15 for a home valued at around $70 thousand, the average home price in Pampa.

Homeowners age 65 and older will not be impacted by the passage of the bond propositions if they have filed for and received the Over 65 Homestead Exemption with their local County Central Appraisal District. Their school district taxes will not exceed the frozen dollar amount.

Early voting begins April 24, and runs until May 2, at the Pampa ISD Administration building.

Election day is May 6, at the MK Brown Auditorium.

Pampa ISD invites the community to the town hall meeting March 30, to help answer any questions.

For more information, click here.

