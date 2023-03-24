Who's Hiring?
Pampa beats Mineral Wells, Perryton falls to Burkburnett in bi-district round at Happy State Bank Stadium

Pampa Harvesters win bi-district
Pampa Harvesters win bi-district(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Both the Pampa Harvesters and Perryton Rangers played their bi-district games Friday afternoon at Happy State Bank Stadium.

Pampa was up first against the Mineral Wells, and the Harvesters snagged the win 4-1. Pampa’s Justin Martinez scored all four of its goals. The first goal came early in the first half, and then the next three came in the second half. Mineral Wells was scoreless until the very end. It was in the last few seconds that the Rams found the back on the net not to escape the shutout, but ultimately not the win. Pampa will play Irvin for an area championship.

Following the Harvesters, the Rangers fell to Burkburnett 3-1. The lone goal for Perryton came from a penalty kick by Adel Lopez at the 25th minute. At the half, it was tied 1-1, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to secure the bi-district win.

