Man killed after being hit by car last night on Amarillo Boulevard, police say

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said a man was killed after being hit by a car last night off of the Amarillo Boulevard.

APD said about 10:15 on Thursday, officers were called to a crash at Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee Street.

A 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by a 20-year-old, was traveling east on Amarillo Boulevard when 39-year-old Douglas Mundell was crossing the Amarillo Boulevard from north to south.

APD said Mundell wasn’t crossing at an intersection or a crosswalk. He failed to yield right of way and was struck by the Ford.

Due to injuries sustained in the crash, Mundell died at the scene.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

