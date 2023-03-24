Law Enforcement arrest 4 after SWAT situation in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County SWAT Team arrested four suspects in Perryton yesterday evening.

According to the release, on Thursday, March 23, at around 10:30 p.m., officials executed a search warrant for narcotics at a home in Perryton.

After finding multiple drugs and weapons, officials arrested the suspects for possession charges.

The release says there were no injuries to officers or others during the search warrant.

The following were placed in the Ochiltree County Jail:

65-year-old Roberta Waggoner

54-year-old Tony Lynn Merrick

64-year-old Morris Elbert Wylie

59-year-old Ray Ulysses Meek

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.