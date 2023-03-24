‘Hopefully we locate the little girl’: Amarillo police asking for information on reported child abduction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are continuing to investigate a reported child abduction that happened yesterday evening.

Officials say they are still following leads, including the initial caller’s report of a white van where they claim a child was forcibly grabbed and pushed into.

“You know hopefully we locate the little girl or a parent comes forward and says ‘Yeah that was me she was not happy,’ and you know that’s fine if that’s the case they’re not gonna be in trouble if that’s what somebody is worried about. We’re not trying to get into someone’s disciplining or there kid was walking the street that’s not what this is about, we just wanna make sure this little five year old girl is safe,” says Amarillo Police Department, Public Information Officer, Carla Burr.

After talking to members of the neighborhood where the incident reportedly happen and it seems like they have more questions than answers.

One of the questions that people asked was why and Amber Alert had not been issued yet.

After doing research, we found that there are specific guidelines when it comes to issuing Amber Alerts, and one of those is that the name of the child who has been abducted need to be provided.

Another question people have is if CPS has been involved. We reached out to Family Support Services and they told us they have not received any calls regarding this incident.

“This could be something that is a parent that maybe picked up their kid and you know the kid was fighting or whatever its possible, but we don’t have anything reported. We haven’t had anybody say that was them we don’t know and we cannot just say ‘Oops you know we have to treat this like it’s a real thing,’ because if it is, we’ve got a 5-year-old girl out there that has been abducted,” says Burr.

Ring video footage has been given to the police of the white van traveling down the street after the supposed attack, however Amarillo police has not released the video yet which means it could compromise the investigation.

We will continue to bring you updates as we find out more.

