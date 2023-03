AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hit and miss showers will be possible again on Friday afternoon into the evening. Rain chance is low and most areas will stay dry. Into the weekend temperatures fall through the 60s and into the 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Next week looks dry with highs staying in the 50s early before warming up into the 70s by the middle of the week.

