Drier Outlook

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After pleasant conditions all-day Friday, winds look to crash the party, for at least one part of the weekend. For Friday night, temperatures will drop in the overnight hours to the upper-30°s, but winds will actually increase up into the teens before sunrise. As you get going in the morning, we’ll see mostly clear skies with winds picking up out of the northwest around 15-25 mph. These will be dry winds, dropping our RH% values to around 5-15%, prompting Fire Weather Watches. Highs will be in the 50°s and 60°s until later next week.

