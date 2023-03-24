Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Deep sadness’: Deputy on life support after suffering brain injury while training

Authorities in Florida say Deputy Michael Milmerstadt has suffered a serious brain injury.
Authorities in Florida say Deputy Michael Milmerstadt has suffered a serious brain injury.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a deputy is on life support after recently suffering a serious brain injury.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Michael Milmerstadt developed a severe headache on Monday after a training session at the gym.

Authorities said Milmerstadt’s headache was later determined to be a serious brain injury.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office shared an update on Milmerstadt’s condition stating that his family has said goodbye to him while he remains on life support.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you Deputy Milmerstadt’s family has said goodbye to him. Mike remains on life support because it’s his wish and their wish that he provides a chance at life to others through organ donation,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared.

The sheriff’s office said a GoFundMe has been created for Milmerstadt and his family.

Authorities said Milmerstadt has been with the sheriff’s office for seven years. He has worked as a deputy and as a member of the SWAT team.

Milmerstadt is reportedly the main source of income for his wife, Melanie, and their three young boys.

“Please keep his wife, their boys, and his loved ones in your thoughts,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting...
Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road
Patrick Wayne Nuner
Man arrested in deadly crash in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police have found a man who is suspected of stealing money from a Amarillo National...
Officials find man suspected of stealing money at Amarillo National Bank
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences

Latest News

Amarillo police is asking for help on finding a child who has been possibly abducted in east...
Amarillo police needs help finding child who was possibly abducted
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah bans kids from social media without parental permission
Kayson Osiah Monk
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old