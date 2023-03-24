Who's Hiring?
Former Stratford state championship-winning head coach Matt Lovorn hired as Canyon Eagles offensive coordinator

Canyon Eagles
Canyon Eagles(TPSN)
By KJ Doyle and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles have hired former Stratford Elks Football Head Coach Matt Lovorn as the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to sources around the program.

Lovorn spent 14 seasons in Stratford as a member of the football coaching staff, serving as the head coach in eight of those seasons.

He now makes the high school classification jump from 2A head coach to 4A offensive coordinator.

Lovorn won a state championship with the Elks in 2021 and finished this past regular season with an undefeated record.

The Elks ultimately fell in the second round of the playoffs to Cisco. Overall, he went 26-2 over the last two years with Stratford.

Lovorn is a graduate of Canyon High School and now returns home to serve on the staff of Eagles Head Coach Todd Winfrey.

Lovorn and Winfrey have known each other for years, dating back to when Lovorn was attending Canyon.

