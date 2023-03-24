Who's Hiring?
A Calm Stretch of Weather Ahead

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very calm morning in the way of winds, they look to pick up later in the day (especially in the south), but it still won’t be a super windy day. Lows tonight will drop into the 30′s and low 40′s for some, with the winds relaxing a bit before picking up again on Saturday, where sustained winds will blow at 20 to 30 mph. As for the weekend, the cooldown continues throughout the weekend where highs may not get out of the 50′s for some areas. No precipitation is expected through the next several days, just a mix of sun and clouds, before another warmup heads our way going into late next week.

