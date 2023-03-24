Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Authorities are searching for missing daughter 30 years after mom’s slaying

Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.
Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.(Source: Richmond County District Attorney’s Office (Staten Island)/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A woman who was brutally slain over 30 years ago has finally been identified, but authorities are still searching for her missing daughter.

They say Christine Belusko’s daughter -- Christa Nicole Belusko –- was last seen with her mom in September 1991 at a lodge near Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

She was just 2 years old. Today, she would be 33.

Her mother’s body was found brutally beaten, strangled and burned on Staten Island’s east shore in 1991. The girl’s father is unknown.

Authorities confirmed Christa’s mother’s identity using forensic genealogy in 2021 and made it public this week.

They learned about Christa after they reached out to Belusko’s living relatives.

Authorities said none of Belusko’s family members knew she was killed.

According to her family, she left home in 1991 after she found out she was adopted.

Authorities believe she knew her killer. The investigation into her slaying is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have found a man who is suspected of stealing money from a Amarillo National...
Officials find man suspected of stealing money at Amarillo National Bank
APD is on the lookout for this van.
Amarillo police needs help finding child who was possibly abducted
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
A Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of an inappropriate video sent to children....
Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of inappropriate video sent to children
Victor Anthony Lujan
Amarillo Police: Man wanted on charge of assaulting a pregnant woman

Latest News

A West Texas A&M University group and students are suing the university’s president for...
WT president sued for canceling charity drag show
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday to...
Biden’s Canada agenda stacked: NORAD, migration deals likely
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says