Amarillo police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a man who is wanted for indecent exposure.

According to officials, on March 24, Amarillo police detectives got an Indecent Exposure warrant for 47-year-old William Shannon.

This warrant stemmed from an investigation into the report of Shannon exposing himself in the area of south Polk Street.

William Shannon is currently wanted and has not been arrested.

If you know where he is located please call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Amarillo police are looking for a man who is wanted for indecent exposure.(Source: Amarillo Police Department)

