Amarillo optometrists, eye care specialists warn against recalled eyedrops

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A recall involving potentially deadly eye drops manufactured in India, has many users on edge.

Just yesterday the extended recall of EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears and its Artificial Eye Ointment, has been linked to 2 more deaths.

The recall was first issued in February but was expanded in March.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight people have lost vision, four people have had their eyes removed and up to three deaths have been linked to this recall.

The bacteria causing the damage isn’t isolated to eyedrops, it’s something that doctors in our area say can happen to anyone.

They share with us the precautions you should take.

“I would highly recommend buying name brand eye products,” says Mackenzie Weir, Optometrist in Amarillo.

Cory J. Pickett, MSN, FNP-BC, CRNO, Director of Refractive Surgery at Rush Eye Associates says, “Anything that is not made by one of the name brand manufacturers may have cause for concern, most of the major optometric manufacturers of eye drops you Alcon your Johnson and Johnson have to adhere to a very strict set of rules.”

As of yesterday 68 people in 16 states have reported infections with the rare strain of the bacteria - never reported in the United States before - according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Symptoms of a Pseudomonas infection can be a pain in the eye, red eye, purulent discharge, kind of a thick yellowish or white discharge, and sensitivity to light.” says Pickett.

In order to prevent this happening to you, experts we spoke with say hygiene is extremely important.

“Washing your hands is big one. If you’re going to handle contact lenses, not only should you wash your hands, you need to make sure you’re following the recommended protocols for the contact lenses to clean them properly. Don’t use saliva, don’t use tap water because our tap water is going to have some kind of bacteria president,” says Pickett.

Rush Eye Associates recommends:

Oasis Tears

Oasis Tears Plus

Oasis Tears Multidose

Retaine

FreshKote

Systane Ultra

Systane Complete

Refresh Omega

Genteal PM

Oasis Hypochlorous

Oasis Lid/Lash

HydroEye Omega-3 Dietary Supplement

Macular Protect Complete

Oasis Tears Vision Dietary Supplement

Oasis Tears Omega-3 Dietary Supplement

Avenova Eye Compress/Nova Wipes

OcuSoft Wipes

Oasis Rest and Relief Mask

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.