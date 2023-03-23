West Plains soccer dominates in 8-0 win in bi-district round

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves soccer team took down Mineral Wells 8-0 in the bi-district round at Happy State Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The Lady Wolves dominated possession, with the Mineral Wells Lady Rams unable to generate much of an attack through the match.

MacKenzie Hickman opened the scoring with a goal in the opening minutes to immediately give West Plains the early lead.

Then, it was Sydney Lanigan who netted the final goal of the first half after being unable to convert on a goal-scoring opportunity just minutes earlier. It was one of two goals on the day for Lanigan.

The second half started with an own goal from the Lady Rams and West Plains poured it on from there, coasting to an easy victory.

