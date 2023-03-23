With West Plains' first district championship, Lady Wolves soccer is set for the postseason

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -It has been a year of firsts for West Plains, but this might be one of the most important firsts, the first district championship.

The Lady Wolves soccer team snagged the gold ball after ending the regular season 21-1-1 and 11-0-1 in district.

“Just to be a new school, because Randall has always I feel like been on top for a while now, and to be a brand new school and to come in and kind of dominate, I think it’s big, I think it’s huge,” West Plains junior goalkeeper Bella Hawley said.

Now it’s time for West Plains to set its sights to the postseason. With almost two weeks since their last regular season match, the Lady Wolves play Mineral Wells in the bi-district round.

“Of course we had spring break, so I feel like that kind of threw us off a little bit, but before spring break I feel like they were pretty intense, good practices. Just everything that benefits us and what we’ll use in the game,” Hawley said.

“We’ll definitely have to earn it as with any game, but we’re looking forward to getting another win, how we can score our best goals, and what we can do as a team to come out on top,” West Plains girls soccer head coach Amberlee Gerald said.

West Plains will also have a homefield advantage Thursday afternoon as they will play at Happy State Bank Stadium.

“Happy State Bank (Stadium) is our home away from home. We’ve actually played more games at Happy State Bank Stadium than we have here on our home turf, so it’s been a breath of fresh air knowing that we will be in a familiar area for our game,” Coach Gerald said.

Coach Gerald is happy with how her team has set the foundation for years to come.

“Our theme for this year has been lead the way, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We’re leading the way for our teammates, we’re leading the way for athletic program as a whole, and we’re leading the way for all the future lady wolves who come and join our program for the years to come,” Coach Gerald said.

