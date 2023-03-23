Tascosa senior tennis star signs with Trinity University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Tascosa High School, senior tennis star Ethan Ruppanner signed his national letter of intent to join Trinity University.

Ruppanner says he started talking to Trinity over a year ago about the possibility of joining the program. He and the Rebels will wrap up the spring season and then he’s off to the San Antonio area to start his collegiate career.

“My dad, my mom, and my sister have all been a big deal in this. Then my private coaches, my high school coaches... they’ve all done so much for me all these years and then all my life.” Ruppanner said. “I think it’s awesome that all my friends, everyone who has been a big part of my life are able to come see me make Trinity a home for me. The next four years are really gonna be great.”

Trinity University is currently 7-4 this year with a 2-0 conference record.

