Stream the baseball and softball games here
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the softball and baseball games on Friday and Saturday.
The games are scheduled for Friday March 24, and Saturday, March 25.
Friday:
To listen to the Canyon vs Pampa softball game at 4:30 p.m., click here.
To listen to the Tascosa vs Amarillo High baseball game at 5 p.m., click here.
Saturday:
To stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro baseball game at 6:30 p.m., click here.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.