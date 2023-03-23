Who's Hiring?
Stream the baseball and softball games here

TPSN will be hosting the softball and baseball games on Friday and Saturday.
TPSN will be hosting the softball and baseball games on Friday and Saturday.(TPSN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the softball and baseball games on Friday and Saturday.

The games are scheduled for Friday March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

Friday:

To listen to the Canyon vs Pampa softball game at 4:30 p.m., click here.

To listen to the Tascosa vs Amarillo High baseball game at 5 p.m., click here.

Saturday:

To stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro baseball game at 6:30 p.m., click here.

