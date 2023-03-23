Stream the baseball and softball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the softball and baseball games on Friday and Saturday.

The games are scheduled for Friday March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

Friday:

To listen to the Canyon vs Pampa softball game at 4:30 p.m., click here.

To listen to the Tascosa vs Amarillo High baseball game at 5 p.m., click here.

Saturday:

To stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro baseball game at 6:30 p.m., click here.

