SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andrea Fluhman, Taylor Nelloms and Chad Dunnam

If you missed today’s interviews with Andrea Fluhman, Taylor Nelloms and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Andrea Fluhman, Taylor Nelloms and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Andrea Fluhman, AISD Assistant Athletic Director:

We chat with Fluhman on the preparations with their track relay meet champions this Saturday.

Taylor Nelloms, UTSFCCCA National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year:

We chat with Nellom on her award achievement and more!

Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Football Head Coach:

We chat with the coach on the spring football preparations and more!

