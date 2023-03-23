SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andrea Fluhman, Taylor Nelloms and Chad Dunnam
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Andrea Fluhman, Taylor Nelloms and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Andrea Fluhman, AISD Assistant Athletic Director:
We chat with Fluhman on the preparations with their track relay meet champions this Saturday.
Taylor Nelloms, UTSFCCCA National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year:
We chat with Nellom on her award achievement and more!
Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Football Head Coach:
We chat with the coach on the spring football preparations and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.