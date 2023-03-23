Slowly Cooling

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more warm day on Thursday before temperatures cool off into the weekend and early next week. Late Thursday, late afternoon and into the evening, a weak disturbance moves across the Panhandle bringing a small chance for scattered showers and a rumble of thunder. Highs drop into the low 60s, by Friday, 50s over the weekend, and most of the day will be in the 40s by Tuesday of next week, before warming back to near 70 degrees by Wednesday.

