Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of inappropriate video sent to children

SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of an inappropriate video sent to children.

We contacted the District, after receiving a call from a parent saying children were sent an inappropriate video of a teacher.

The District stated that they are aware of the allegations and the teacher has resigned her employment with the school.

“The District immediately investigated the matter and contacted proper authorities,” a statement was sent via email.

