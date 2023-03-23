Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of inappropriate video sent to children
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Sanford-Fritch ISD teacher resigns amid rumors of an inappropriate video sent to children.
We contacted the District, after receiving a call from a parent saying children were sent an inappropriate video of a teacher.
The District stated that they are aware of the allegations and the teacher has resigned her employment with the school.
“The District immediately investigated the matter and contacted proper authorities,” a statement was sent via email.
