Project Clean-Up: Tire Round Up set for April 1 and 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up is gearing up for its biggest clean up effort yet with the Tire Round Up, and you’re invited if you have tires that need to be disposed of.

We have a major tire problem, not only in Amarillo, but in the Panhandle. We are going to do our part to at least make a dent, and our solution is coming April 1.

Over the last few months, our Fuller & Sons Construction crew has been in many alleys across the city. If you notice, they don’t touch tires.

There’s a reason for this. Tires are in a different category of dumping regulations and it’s a very expensive process to get rid of them.

The city of Amarillo couldn’t be happier to see this Tire Round Up happening for all of the Panhandle.

“I’m gonna keep relationships with all the public works directors and people that are in the business for not only around the Panhandle from around the state to and it’s not just a problem in every row. In fact, some places have it worse than we do,” said Donny Hooper, director of public works, COA.

Did you know that tires don’t decompose? They’ll be on this Earth a lot longer than us, so that’s a problem.

Tires also release chemicals in the air, water and ground. Discarded tires are also a breeding ground for insects like mosquitoes.

“We’re thankful for programs like this, because this is the one thing that other cities don’t have. We have a group like Channel 10, who’s wanting to come in and help us solve that problem. And that’s going to be a very unique thing for Amarillo, and something we’re very excited about,” Hooper said.

Here’s the plan for NewsChannel 10′s Tire Round Up:

April 1 at Star Light Ranch from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., you can dump your tires on us for free. We want you to bring tires you want discarded and even your neighbor’s “junk” tires.

Here’s a catch: No tires larger than tractor tires are accepted. We’re looking for mostly truck and car tires. Also, no tire wholesalers will be allowed to use this service.

We are partnering with King Country Trailer and Tire. King Country is providing the trailer for hauling. When it’s full, that will be the load taken for dumping.

Mark it down — NewsChannel 10 Tire Round Up is on April 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Starlight Ranch.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

If you’d like to dump items yourself, you’ll find roll-offs at San Jacinto, Bones Hooks Park, and the downtown, southwest and east libraries.

Remember, it’s only for residential waste and not for commercial waste.

