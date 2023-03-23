Who's Hiring?
Potter County Detention Center experiencing ‘overcrowding’ due to growing community

Several prosecutors and judges have been working around the clock the past three days to get plea deals done and people moving following the overcrowding crisis
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several prosecutors and judges have been working around the clock the past three days to get plea deals done and people moving following the overcrowding crisis.

Overcrowding is a problem throughout the State of Texas according to Sheriff Brian Thomas, from the Potter County Detention Center.

The Sheriff says he plans to talk to the County Judge and Potter County Commissioners on Monday about the issue.

“When you have more people, there is more opportunity for crime. Now you have more places to burglarize or steal. It just brings with it the bad. The good brings the bad unfortunately,” said Sheriff Thomas.

The Potter County Detention Center is not sure whether they will extend the jail or build a new one. Nothing has been decided yet.

The Sheriff said that he would prefer extending the jail.

“Adding two new pods on the south side of the jail would adequately address the overcrowding crisis in Potter County. The pods tend to hold 192 beds that will be used for both male and female inmates,” said Sheriff Thomas.

“The jail situation is dire and our overcrowding can not go unaddressed,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Sheriff Thomas says he is hopeful this issue will not go unaddressed following Monday’s meeting.

