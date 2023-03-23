Palo Duro baseball exceeding expectations after big district wins

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Last week, Palo Duro defeated Amarillo High for the first time since 2001. This week, the Dons defeated Tascosa after getting swept by them last year, making them the only undefeated team left in their district.

“I’m confident about this season,” Palo Duro senior pitcher Ruben Zavala said. “We don’t let anything get to us, and we play to the best of our ability. This season, we have so much confidence and we could do big things.”

The Dons won a total of only four games last year.

Now, with the two big wins against Amarillo High and Tascosa, they’re already at 13 and counting.

However, seniors know they can’t get too comfortable, because there’s still plenty of ball to be played.

“We could always drop down, something bad could always happen, but we don’t think that way,” Palo Duro senior player Trae Shaw III said. “We just think straightforward and keep ourselves composed. We have to stay on top of it and not let it get to our head.”

The year has more to go, but Palo Duro is currently in the midst of their best baseball season in years.

With confidence at an all-time high in the Dons dugout, there’s no telling what’s next for them, or just how long this run could last.

“It just seems like all 15 of our kids are bought into their role and what their role is,” Head Coach Tyson Wormsbaker said. “Everybody just wants to win.”

