Officials find man suspected of stealing money at Amarillo National Bank
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have found a man who is suspected of stealing money from a Amarillo National Bank branch in downtown.
According to officials, on Thursday, March 23, at around 4:31 p.m., officers were sent to a bank robbery at the Amarillo National Bank main branch on SE 4th.
A man came into the bank and handed the teller a note requesting around $10,000. He then left with the money.
Officials say no weapon was seen. Officers immediately began searching the area and he was found a few blocks away with the bank bag in his possession.
Violent crimes detectives are on scene and this is still an active investigation.
