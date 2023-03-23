Officials find man suspected of stealing money at Amarillo National Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have found a man who is suspected of stealing money from a Amarillo National Bank branch in downtown.

According to officials, on Thursday, March 23, at around 4:31 p.m., officers were sent to a bank robbery at the Amarillo National Bank main branch on SE 4th.

A man came into the bank and handed the teller a note requesting around $10,000. He then left with the money.

Officials say no weapon was seen. Officers immediately began searching the area and he was found a few blocks away with the bank bag in his possession.

Violent crimes detectives are on scene and this is still an active investigation.

