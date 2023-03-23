Who's Hiring?
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said a car crashed into a tree Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo.

APD Sgt. Carla Burr said no one was injured, but the crash happened in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and North Lamar Street.

The crash happened before 6:00 a.m. today. A car came close to a fence, but there looks to be no damage to the fences or houses nearby.

Officials said speed appears to be a factor and that no one was arrested.

Details are limited, but APD is working the scene.

A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.(kfda)

