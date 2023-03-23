Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New CEO of Starbucks says he’ll work as a barista once a month amid labor unrest

Some Starbucks workers at coffee shops nationwide took part in a Founder's Day strike Wednesday. (Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The new CEO of Starbucks says he will work as a barista once a month.

Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain’s chief executive on Monday.

Thursday, he explained his vision to employees in a letter and to shareholders in a meeting.

Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain's chief executive on Monday.
Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain's chief executive on Monday.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)

He plans to work in a Starbucks store for half a day every month as part of his goal to improve the employee experience.

By doing so, he says he hopes to gain a better understanding of both workers and customers.

Narasimhan also says he wants to continue the reinvention plan his predecessor, Howard Schultz, began.

It follows up on a $1 billion investment to update training and equipment to modernize the brand as well as offer higher wages and more benefits for non-union workers.

The announcement comes as the coffee chain tries to fight off a wave of unionization.

Some Starbucks workers at coffee shops nationwide took part in a Founder’s Day strike Wednesday, protesting what they say are unfair labor practices.

When the first stores unionized in Buffalo, New York, the National Labor Relations Board accused Starbucks of “egregious and widespread misconduct.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting...
Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road
Patrick Wayne Nuner
Man arrested in deadly crash in downtown Amarillo
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified

Latest News

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman expected back ‘soon,’ but no certain timeline yet
FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
FBI: 1 person fatally shot during hostage rescue in Houston
Fire managers will start the implementation of prescribed burns at Lake Meredith National...
Fire managers plan to start fire prescribed burn at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area
Starbucks workers in New Jersey went on strike on Wednesday.
Starbucks workers strike in New Jersey