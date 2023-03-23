Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation celebrates 10th year serving Tx Panhandle

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation (HCHF) announces that 2023 marks its tenth year of...
The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation (HCHF) announces that 2023 marks its tenth year of serving Amarillo and the surrounding communities.(Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation (HCHF) announces that 2023 marks its tenth year of serving Amarillo and the surrounding communities.

Since inception, over $22,000,000 has been given to assist individuals and area non-profits.

“Thanks to the vision of our founders and support of our donors, cancer survivors in our community will have resources to battle cancer in perpetuity. Our goal in celebrating our 10-year anniversary is to raise awareness. It is our hope for every cancer survivor in our area to know about the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation and the free resources we have to help them on their journey. Cancer survivors have unique needs and we are here to meet them,” said Gainor Davis, executive director, Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting...
Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road
Patrick Wayne Nuner
Man arrested in deadly crash in downtown Amarillo
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified

Latest News

Palo Duro baseball exceeding expectations after big district wins
Palo Duro baseball exceeding expectations after big district wins
Several prosecutors and judges have been working around the clock the past three days to get...
Potter County Detention Center experiencing ‘overcrowding’ due to growing community
Fire managers will start the implementation of prescribed burns at Lake Meredith National...
Fire managers plan to start fire prescribed burn at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area
Amarillo police have found a man who is suspected of stealing money from a Amarillo National...
Officials find man suspected of stealing money at Amarillo National Bank