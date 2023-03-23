Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation celebrates 10th year serving Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation (HCHF) announces that 2023 marks its tenth year of serving Amarillo and the surrounding communities.

Since inception, over $22,000,000 has been given to assist individuals and area non-profits.

“Thanks to the vision of our founders and support of our donors, cancer survivors in our community will have resources to battle cancer in perpetuity. Our goal in celebrating our 10-year anniversary is to raise awareness. It is our hope for every cancer survivor in our area to know about the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation and the free resources we have to help them on their journey. Cancer survivors have unique needs and we are here to meet them,” said Gainor Davis, executive director, Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

