Fire managers plan to start fire prescribed burn at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Fire managers will start the implementation of prescribed burns at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

The burns are planned to start Friday, March 24, through Monday, March 27. The burn times is 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. each day.

The prescribed fire is weather dependent each day. Multiple prescribed burns are planned totaling approximately 2,800 acres.

Prescribed burning will happen at the North end of the park in the areas of: North Canyon (1,610 acres), Triangle (162 acres), the Stilling Basin (207 acres), South Canyon (528 acres), Fritch Fortress (50 acres) and Sanford Yake (370 acres).

Burning is expected to be completed by May 31.

The prescribed burns will be conducted as a cooperative effort between the National Park Service, Fritch VFD, Borger FD, Stinnett VFD, Crutch Ranch VFD, Amarillo FD, Potter County VFD, and Randall County VFD.

During the prescribed burn some areas of the park may be closed to the public.

