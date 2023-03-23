Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fire managers plan to start fire prescribed burn at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area

Fire managers will start the implementation of prescribed burns at Lake Meredith National...
Fire managers will start the implementation of prescribed burns at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Fire managers will start the implementation of prescribed burns at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

The burns are planned to start Friday, March 24, through Monday, March 27. The burn times is 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. each day.

The prescribed fire is weather dependent each day. Multiple prescribed burns are planned totaling approximately 2,800 acres.

Prescribed burning will happen at the North end of the park in the areas of: North Canyon (1,610 acres), Triangle (162 acres), the Stilling Basin (207 acres), South Canyon (528 acres), Fritch Fortress (50 acres) and Sanford Yake (370 acres).

Burning is expected to be completed by May 31.

The prescribed burns will be conducted as a cooperative effort between the National Park Service, Fritch VFD, Borger FD, Stinnett VFD, Crutch Ranch VFD, Amarillo FD, Potter County VFD, and Randall County VFD.

During the prescribed burn some areas of the park may be closed to the public.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting...
Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road
Patrick Wayne Nuner
Man arrested in deadly crash in downtown Amarillo
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified

Latest News

Construction underway for the Commons at St. Anthonys
Construction underway for the Commons at St. Anthonys
Victor Anthony Lujan
Amarillo Police: Man wanted on charge of assaulting a pregnant woman
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
The remains of Petty Officer First Class Harvey Herber are now in Lubbock with his family, more...
Lubbock sailor who died at Pearl Harbor returns home