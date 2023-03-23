Who's Hiring?
A Cooldown Coming

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see another warm day in the area today, with highs building into the low to mid 70′s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers look to be possible late in the evening into the night, but they look to be mainly confined to the north and scattered at that. As for tomorrow, we’ll hold on to some cloud cover, but temperatures won’t be as warm, with highs low in the 60′s It’ll be even cooler for the weekend where temps may not get out of the 50′s, and we could dip below freezing some nights as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Winds Abate Tomorrow