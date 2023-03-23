Construction underway for the Commons at St. Anthonys

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The former hospital St. Anthony’s is converting to the Commons at St. Anthony’s, an independent senior living facility.

The goal is to turn the building into an asset for the community.

“It might not look like a lot has been done but a lot has been done really in the inside of the building with interior demolition, asbestos abatement all that,” said Danny DiFrancesco, development services senior manager, Commonwealth Construction.

The project started as an idea four years ago. It broke ground last August and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Currently, teams are clearing the 164,000 square-foot building.

There are 124 units expected for residents over 55 years old who make less than 60 percent of the median income.

The architect for the project specializes in historic works to preserve as much of the recognizable building.

“The parts of it were built in 1926 that we’re remodeling and we had to get the National Park Service involved in it to get their approval for the national historic tax credits,” said Kent Hance, owner of St. Anthonys and president of KRS Housing, LLC.

Experts say a project like this is an economic multiplier.

Hospitals are normally tax-exempt, since the hospital is being changed to a commercial building property taxes are collected. This benefits the Amarillo Independent School District, the City of Amarillo, and Potter County.

“The North Heights Neighborhood Association has been looking for someone to renovate this to do something with the property and we came along and worked with them,” said Hance. “We’re trying to make sure that we build a project that’s going to be wanted by people all over the Panhandle.”

The Commons at St. Anthony will provide affordable rental housing for seniors and will feature community gathering areas, fitness and business centers, outdoor courtyards, and gardens.

St. Anthony’s Hospital opened in 1901 and was the first hospital established in Potter County. The hospital housed the Panhandle’s first school of nursing in 1909, providing care to residents during the Depression era, and training nurses for service in both World Wars.

The building, which has been vacant for over two decades, has damage to both the exterior and interior with broken windows, graffiti, and other types of vandalism.

This project is the first investment in North Amarillo in 30 years and the North Heights Advisory Association is using the project as a stepping stone to revitalize the community.

