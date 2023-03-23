Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Calm Outlook Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will stay at comfortable levels, generally in the 60s, for a couple of days, but it looks like the wind will noy be much of a problem for awhile. We expect some partly cloudy skies for your Friday with highs around 65. Morning lows will be near freezing ahead but afternoon highs will still rebound into the 50s for the weekend. No major cold fronts or storm systems are expected for the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating an early morning crash in the area of Hillside Road resulting...
Amarillo Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after early morning crash on Hillside Road
Patrick Wayne Nuner
Man arrested in deadly crash in downtown Amarillo
A car hit a tree in northwest Amarillo.
No injuries after car crashes into tree in northwest Amarillo, police say
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
New in Amarillo: Different food and drink experiences
Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard identified

Latest News

weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 03/23
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Cooldown Coming
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Slowly Cooling