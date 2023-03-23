Calm Outlook Ahead

Temperatures will stay at comfortable levels, generally in the 60s, for a couple of days, but it looks like the wind will noy be much of a problem for awhile. We expect some partly cloudy skies for your Friday with highs around 65. Morning lows will be near freezing ahead but afternoon highs will still rebound into the 50s for the weekend. No major cold fronts or storm systems are expected for the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.