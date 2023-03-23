Who's Hiring?
2 men indicted after threatening to publish explicit material known as 'revenge porn'

A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted and charged two men today with threatening to publish...
A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted and charged two men today with threatening to publish explicit material.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted and charged two men today for threatening to publish explicit material.

The charge is also considered to be known as “revenge porn.”

Randall County Assistant Criminal DA, Tracy Reilly, says these crimes don’t happen very often in our area, but more than likely they go under reported.

“It is generally adults that have been in serious or long term relationships and it ends,” says Randall County Criminal Defense Attorney, Robert Love.

As of right now these types of crimes take up about a 10th of the work load, but it affects more people than you realize.

Reilly also says that the reason many of these crimes go unreported is because victims feel shame for sending explicit material in the first place.

“This is happening a lot, not just in the sort of new snap chat kind of world, it’s also happening in long standing marriages and relationships,” says Reilly

The DA office says many of these crimes happen because relationships end and someone in the relationship gets jealous and angry.

Reilly says she urges anyone whose private, explicit material is being used to blackmail or threaten them to report it to police.

“I do think it’s important for victims to know, despite the fact that they shared a picture, this is not their fault, and they should not feel ashamed over it, they should not feel that they’re to blame for it,” says Reilly

