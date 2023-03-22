WTAMU and The Alzheimer’s Association helping those living with Dementia and their caregivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M’s Partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association is helping not only those living with Dementia, but their caregivers as well.

According to the CDC and Memory Care, the number of those living with dementia continues to climb in the Panhandle.

Experts at WT say with this comes a growing need to support both the person living with the disease, as well as their caregiver.

“There’s this great need and it’s definitely something that touches so many people,” says WTAMU Department of Communication Disorders, Clinical Assistant Professor, Brian Spencer.

During the support group members from the Alzheimer’s Association support, educate, and train the caregivers and loved ones. Spencer along with his students in the program participate in an interactive activity group with the person living with Dementia.

“This clinic and the activity program are part of helping to educate that next generation of students for our field,” says Spencer.

According to Spencer the activities involved in the program are used to try and bring back memories for the person with Dementia.

Activities include painting, making project with wood, hardware and more.

Spencer says this program shows support for caregivers and believes it will help those living with dementia to know that they still contribute to their family.

“There are ways for person with Dementia to still contribute, to still give back, to still have meaningful moment to share,” says Spencer.

Spencer invites anyone families or friends that see that this could benefit them or someone else to call (806) 272-3900.

