Windy And Warm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winds will gust near 60 miles per hour across parts of the Panhandle on Wednesday. The higher winds, from the southwest, will occur in the afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average for this time of year, well into the 80s across the southeastern parts of the region. After a warm Wednesday temperatures will fall back to near and just below average into the weekend, which will have lots of sun. A dry forecast remains well into next week.

