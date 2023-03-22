Who's Hiring?
Winds Abate Tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Blustery spring weather has been in place today with winds gusting over 40mph in Amarillo, but over 50mph in our NW region. The High Wind Warning for that area will expire tonight as winds drop quickly after sunset. By tomorrow, winds will be much lighter across our area and some nice spring weather will be intact with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. We will see a gradual cooling by the weekend with highs in the 60s on Friday and then upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

